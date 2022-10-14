RWJBarnabas boosts project productivity 43% with Epic implementation plan

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has received a perfect score from EHR vendor Epic for its EHR implementation project.

The health system achieved a Gold Star 10 ranking, the highest level of recognition a health system can achieve, for implementing a "strategic pause" that allowed team members to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to build its Epic system, according to an Oct. 13 press release.

As a result of this plan, project productivity increased by 43 percent.

"Even with the challenges of COVID-19 stretching our resources to the limit, the Epic Together team achieved a Gold Star 10 designation faster than any other healthcare group in the company's history," said Robert Adamson, PharmD, executive vice president and CIO of RWJBarnabas Health and operational leader of the system's Epic implementation.

The Epic Stars program ranks hospitals and healthcare systems on patient access, patient experience, clinical quality, safety, population health, physician and nurse productivity, and the value of data.