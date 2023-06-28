Regulations on EHR AI use could come later this year

HHS has proposed a rule that would require EHR systems using AI and algorithms to provide additional information to its users about how those technologies work, FedScoop reported June 28.

The proposal, posted April 17, would require electronic health record systems using AI and algorithms to provide users with information such as descriptions on the data it uses.

According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, this would add to a certification process already overseen by its organization.

The final rule on this could come out as "early as later this year," the ONC told the publication.

"The idea is that you should have a standardized nutrition label for an algorithm," Micky Tripathi, PhD, who leads the health IT division housed within the HHS, told the publication.

The aim of the rule is to provide more transparency to help avoid "unintended consequences of algorithmic bias," according to FedScoop. However, the rule has received pushback.

The American College of Cardiology said the proposal was "overly broad," and the HIMSS Electronic Record Association, on behalf of 30 companies, said the proposal would be hard for EHR developers to implement, since the tools are often created by third parties.