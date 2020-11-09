Providers spend between $5K and $50K+ to maintain EHR: survey

The amount of money healthcare providers spend each year to maintain their current EHR systems varies greatly, from $5,000 to upwards of $50,000, according to Medical Economics.

For its 2020 Telehealth & EHR survey, Medical Economics asked physicians their opinions on their EHR systems' performance. Here's what the physician respondents said when asked how much their respective practices spend annually to maintain its current EHR:

Less than $5,000: 16 percent

$5,000 to $9,999: 8 percent

$10,000 to $19,999: 12 percent

$20,000 to $49,999: 10 percent

$50,000 or more: 12 percent

I don't know: 40 percent

I haven't had current EHR for a full year: 3 percent

