Prisma adds remote patient monitoring tools to Epic EHR

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health is expanding its partnership with virtual care company. HealthSnap.

The partnership builds upon success with HealthSnap's remote patient monitoring and chronic care management program. The expansion will allow 81 more primary care physicians to access the virtual care tools, according to a July 19 Prisma news release.

The virtual care tools integrate with Prisma's Epic EHR.

"We continue to be encouraged by the clinical outcomes of HealthSnap's virtual care management programs in areas notoriously below the national standards of healthcare outcomes. We look forward to expanding our reach to high-risk, high-cost chronic populations," Angela Orsky, senior vice president of value-based care and clinical integration at Prisma Health, said in the news release.