Physicians spending nearly 2 hours a day on EHR tasks outside work

U.S. physicians who use EHRs spend an average of 1.84 hours a day completing documentation outside work hours, according to a research published March 28 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The researchers analyzed responses to the 2019 National Electronic Health Records survey to learn more about the documentation burden being borne by physicians. Their findings represent 301,603 physicians across the U.S.

Here are five more notable findings from the research: