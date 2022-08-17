Pennsylvania hospital eyes $2.3M Meditech install

Warren (Pa.) General Hospital is looking to install Meditech's EHR system, which is expected to cost $2.3 million, Times Observer reported Aug. 17.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking to award the hospital with a $469,000 rural development grant for the installation and new beds.

The Meditech Expanse EHR system would help the hospital consolidate its current hospital records across three different platforms onto one.

Joe Akif, chief nursing officer of Warren General Hospital said the single system will eliminate extra patient portals.

"This will be one single portal," said Mr. Akif. "A lot of patients get confused, now, it won't be a question."