Penn State Health aims to improve health equity with new EHR layout

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health added preferred name and pronouns options to its EHR system as part of an effort to boost health equity and inclusion.

Since rolling out the changes, the health system said that more than 12,000 patients have updated their information. The health system said in a Dec. 19 news release that referring to patients by their chosen name aligns with Penn State's core values and will help patients feel respected.

Penn State cited a study from the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition that showed 96% of gender-diverse youth expressed a desire to have their chosen name and pronouns within the EHR.