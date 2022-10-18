Oracle touts plans to modernize its EHR system

Oracle Cerner is adding new product offerings to its EHR system with the aim of working to modernize the electronic health record and build a more open and more connected cloud-enabled platform.

"Care today is rushed, impersonal, reactive, and transactional, and now is our time to make healthcare better for patients and clinicians," said David Feinberg, MD, chair of Oracle Health. "There is no time in Cerner's history where we have been as well-resourced and capable of being a partner to health systems. We are building technology that's more open and more connected. We have a moral obligation to help clinicians become more proactive and preventative in their care."

During the Oracle Cerner Health Conference, Oracle announced four new enhancements it is working on deploying and piloting: