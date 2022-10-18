Oracle touts plans to modernize its EHR system

Oracle Cerner is adding new product offerings to its EHR system with the aim of working to modernize the electronic health record and build a more open and more connected cloud-enabled platform.
"Care today is rushed, impersonal, reactive, and transactional, and now is our time to make healthcare better for patients and clinicians," said David Feinberg, MD, chair of Oracle Health. "There is no time in Cerner's history where we have been as well-resourced and capable of being a partner to health systems. We are building technology that's more open and more connected. We have a moral obligation to help clinicians become more proactive and preventative in their care."
During the Oracle Cerner Health Conference, Oracle announced four new enhancements it is working on deploying and piloting:
- Seamless Exchange: This product is designed to help providers see a clearer picture of a patient's health history and eliminate duplicate information in electronic health records. The company says it brings in external and internal patient data while eliminating information overload. It is currently being tested with some providers.
- Oracle Cerner's Advance dashboard: This new dashboard allows health systems to capture information such as health outcomes, patient experience and the system's finances from EHRs. The dashboard can also identify areas to reduce burdens on staff, such as examining how much time clinicians are spending on EHRs, according to Oracle Cerner.
- Oracle Cerner virtual models of care: A program being piloted at health systems using "virtual nurses" that can perform assessments and documentations of patients at admission and discharge. According to the company, this can enable other nurses to perform physical assessments and spend more time caring for patients.
- RevElate: Designed to simplify the billing processes, Oracle Cerner hopes to release the new patient accounting product widely before the end of the year. According to the company, it will offer more automation and intelligence in billing.