Oracle Cerner, Labcorp partner to manage hospital labs in 10 states

Oracle Cerner has partnered with life sciences company Labcorp to manage hospital-based laboratories in 10 states.

Under the partnership, Cerner's laboratory information system will help Labcorp centralize operations and streamline processes within the hospital-based labs at a leading health system, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Oracle Cerner. The aim is to enhance patient care and improve lab efficiency.

The partnership also allows Labcorp to build and expand upon the labs' existing technologies to standardize and optimize workflows for better efficiency as well as support information sharing across the health system.

"Together with Labcorp, our solutions will help reduce manual steps in the labs to make information sharing easier across the health system, leading to faster diagnostic decisions that can improve patient care," said Travis Dalton, general manager of Oracle Health.