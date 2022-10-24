Oracle Cerner awarded $956M VA EHR modernization task order

Oracle Cerner has been awarded two task orders worth $956 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue modernizing the VA's EHR system, GovConWire reported Oct. 24.

The first task order has a value of $906 million and will be awarded over a 27-month period. The second task order has a value of $50 million and will be awarded over a three-year period.

The recent task orders came as the VA notified 41,500 patients that delays in implementing Oracle Cerner's EHR system may have affected the care they received.