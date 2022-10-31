Ohio health system goes live with Epic

Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health partnered with IT consultancy Brightwork Health to implement Epic's EHR system.

The new implementation, which involved 65 Brightwork staff members and 95 Summa Health Epic project team members, will allow the health system to have a unified health record system, according to an Oct. 31 press release from Brightwork.

The Epic system also allows Summa to integrate its payment, patient care planning and reimbursement into one system.

The teams completed the integration in 14 months.