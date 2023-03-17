Ochsner Health integrates pharmacogenomics into its EHR system

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has integrated safety stops into its electronic medical records system and became one of the first health systems to standardize genomic testing.

Ochsner has implemented pharmacogenomics, how patients metabolize certain drugs and warnings of possible side effects, into its EHR system so that clinicians can adjust dosages for patients and provide more individualized care, according to a March 16 release from Ochsner.

The health system is one of the first to fully integrate the process into its EHR system.

These tests are part of a pharmacogenomics program Ochsner launched in March 2022. The tests are used in the health system's cardiology, psychiatry, cancer, rheumatology, pain management and infectious disease departments.