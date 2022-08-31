Novant Health integrates RCM system into its Epic EHR

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has partnered with healthcare billing company Cedar to add a post-visit billing and payment platform management system into its Epic EHR system.

The system, dubbed Cedar Pay, delivers personalized billing through outreach, messaging and bill resolution based on a variety of unique factors and preferences, according to an Aug. 30 press release.

The platform is also fully integrated within Novant Health's Epic EHR system across both hospital billing and physician billing.