No golf or alcohol: How Epic runs user group meetings

Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner says the EHR vendor is able to run successful user group meetings without the aid of alcohol or golf.

Other vendors had told Ms. Faulkner that playing 18 holes and imbibing were necessities for these gatherings, she wrote in a May 1 blog post: "I said, 'No.'"

"Instead, we have had tug of war, cow chip throwing contests (probably unique to Wisconsin), petting zoos, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Some things are staples, some are special for the year matching the theme, such as ax throwing or geode smashing," she wrote. "We have never received a complaint about lack of golf. Occasionally, but infrequently, someone mourns the lack of alcohol."

Despite these constraints, attendees "learn a lot, share a lot about what they are doing, meet others [and] have a great time," Ms. Faulkner wrote.