NextGen lays off more workers after sale to private equity firm

EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare is conducting more layoffs in Pennsylvania and Maryland after laying off 84 St. Louis-area workers in November.

According to November 2023 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, the EHR vendor laid off 99 workers at its Maryland location and 65 workers at its Pennsylvania location.

The layoffs come after private equity firm Thoma Bravo completed its $1.8 billion acquisition of NextGen in November. In March, NextGen had around 2,000 full-time U.S.-based employees.