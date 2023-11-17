NextGen lays off 84 workers after sale to private equity firm

EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare is laying off 84 St. Louis area workers after the company was acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, St. Louis Business Journal reported Nov. 17

The company said that not all workers at the St. Louis location will be affected by the layoffs. In November, Thoma Bravo completed its $1.8 billion acquisition of NextGen. The company said the layoffs are part of a "staffing optimization effort" connected to the Thoma Bravo acquisition, according to the Journal.

The layoffs will begin in early 2024. In March, NextGen reported that it had just over 2,000 full-time employees in the U.S.