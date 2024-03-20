New UI Health campus to go live with Epic

Iowa City-based UI Health Care's new campus plans to go live with an Epic EHR system in May.

Mercy Iowa City operations transitioned to UI Health Care on Jan. 31. The medical center, formerly operated by Mercy Iowa City, will now move to an Epic EHR system, according to a March 19 news release from UI Health.

Emily Blomberg, chief operating officer for UI Hospitals and Clinics, said in the news release that the move will consolidate all records to Epic.

"Moving to Epic as the common platform will be the technological backbone that will allow us to operate as a true system, facilitating continuity of care and enhancing patient safety," Ms. Blomberg said.