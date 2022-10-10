Nebraska hospital transitioning to Meditech EHR

Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Neb., recently completed a Meditech mock live drill as it transitions to the EHR vendor.

The 25-bed critical access facility had previously used Centriq for its EHR, according to the Oct. 6 hospital news release.

From Sept. 20-22, 13 Meditech specialists were on campus to train with the hospital's EHR "superusers." They implemented EHR dictionaries on such topics as physicians, facilities and supplies, customizing content along the way. They plan to test patient scenarios in the coming months then do end-user training before the new system goes live.

The hospital had originally set Nov. 1 as its go-live date, but that has been postponed.