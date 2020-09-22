More than one-third of nurses blame the EHR for burnout: KLAS report

Among nurses experiencing burnout, about 37 percent attribute it in some capacity to the EHR or other IT tools affecting their efficiency and ability to deliver quality care, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its "Nurse Burnout 2020" report, KLAS surveyed 21,831 nurses about contributors to their burnout. Here's how the report participants said the EHR added to their feelings of burnout:

EHR or other IT tools hurt my efficiency: 3,462 (15.9 percent)

EHR or other IT tools inhibit my ability to deliver quality care: 2,804 (12.8 percent)

Lack of EHR or other IT tools training or proficiency: 1,816 (8.3 percent)

Among the most cited factors for burnout were a chaotic work environment (44 percent), too much time spent on bureaucratic tasks (37.6 percent), lack of teamwork (25.6 percent) and lack of shared values with organization leadership (21.3 percent).

