Mississippi hospital helping implement Epic EHR system at nearby hospital

Jackson, Miss.-based St. Dominic Hospital will implement its Epic EHR system at McComb, Miss.-based Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical.

The two health systems will share the same EHR system with the aim of improving care coordination, patient registration, scheduling and clinical integration, as well as streamlining the financial and billing processes, according to a July 12 press release.

"With the addition of Epic software through this agreement, we can provide our physicians a product they want and need to ease their day-to-day integration of electronic medical records," said Charla Rowley, CEO of Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical.

The implementation is expected to take up to one year.