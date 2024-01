Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health is transitioning its Mid Dakota Clinics in Bismarck, N.D., to an Epic EHR system.

The transition will give patients access to MyChart and create a single platform in which all of Essentia's patients can coordinate their care and medical records across all of the health system's facilities in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a Jan. 15 news release from Essentia.