Glacial Ridge Health System, based in Glenwood, Minn., is implementing a Meditech Expanse EHR system, as its current EHR system is "aging out," Voice of Alexandria reported Nov. 6.

The health system aims to complete the implementation by Dec. 1. This means staff will be reducing the number of scheduled clinic appointments in order to work on the implementation.

The process of selecting a new EHR system for Glacial Ridge began in 2022.