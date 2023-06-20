Michigan Medicine ups its penalty for inappropriate EHR access

Michigan Medicine, based in Ann Arbor, is strengthening its penalty for privacy violations regarding EHRs and patient portals, stating that inappropriate use or access to these systems will result in termination.

Inappropriate access or usage of EHRs or MiChart, Michigan Medicine's patient portal, will be considered a level 4 violation and result in termination, according to a June 20 press release from Michigan Medicine. The new policy will go into effect July 1.

"By taking a stronger stance on protecting patient privacy, we are ensuring that our patients receive the most accurate, safe care possible," the press release read.

Michigan Medicine said the move was to "align with industry best practices."