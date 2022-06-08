Michigan Medicine scaling EHR system with Epic workflow integrations

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine will enhance its EHR system with 19 new Epic System modules.

Michigan Medicine's EHR system MiChart will adopt 19 new Epic System modules as part of a three-phase, six-year program aimed at improving the quality, safety and efficiency of care for patients, according to a June 7 press release.

The program, which started in July 2021, is set to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2023.

In the first phase, eight new modules will be added to MiChart in anesthesia, bedside, behavioral health, cupid, dialysis, financial assistance, genomics and Rover for radiology.

The health system has already completed some of the integrations. The first being the addition of Epic's mobile application, Rover, into Michigan Medicine's radiology team's workflows.

According to the press release, Rover has allowed the radiology team to eliminate the use of paper control sheets, improve the accuracy of patient records and reduce the likelihood of user error.

Michigan Medicine also implemented Epic's financial assistance module that helps patients apply for financial assistance via the patient portal. This module helps patients upload documents, get updates on their application status and see responses.

"Taking on (MiChart Stage 5) will allow our organization to take a giant leap forward to meet our goal of a truly integrated EHR," said Carleen Penoza, chief nursing information officer and adjunct clinical instructor at Michigan Medicine. "Integrated workflows reduce the redundancy of documentation and improve efficiency. This in turn improves patient safety and patient satisfaction."