Methodist Health System extends contract with Oracle Cerner for 10 years

Omaha, Neb.-based Methodist Health System has extended its contract with EHR vendor Oracle Cerner for another 10 years.

The four-hospital system signed its first contract with Oracle Center in 1996, when it selected the company to be its lab and pharmacy tech provider.

"Over the years, our partnership with Oracle Cerner has continued to grow," Kent Sona, Methodist's vice president of IT and CIO, said in the Oct. 5 health system news release. "It's not us and them. It's we. We work closely together to come up with solutions to meet the needs of our clinicians and our patients."

Recent advances from the partnership include the ability to text patients, online check-ins and digital care plans.