Mercy receives Epic 'Gold Stars' designation

St. Louis-based Mercy has been placed in the top 16 percent of all health systems using the Epic Systems application.

The health system received the "Gold Stars 9" level in Epic, meaning that it has adopted at least 85 percent of the Epic Gold Star features, according to an Aug. 10 press release from Mercy.

The designation measures patient access, patient experience, clinical quality and safety, population health management, physician productivity, and nursing and clinical team productivity.

"This is a significant achievement that is the result of our teams' extensive knowledge, clinical and operational experience and dedication to maximizing our investment in Epic," said Mark Brinley, Mercy's vice president of enterprise applications.