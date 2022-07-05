Meditech partners with 2 UK health system trusts to build joint EHR system

East Cheshire NHS Trust and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, part of the United Kingdom's National Health Service, will use Meditech Expanse to create a joint EHR system.

The two NHS trusts and Meditech will work together to create the new system dubbed the Digital Clinical System, according to a July 5 press release. The aim of the EHR system is to replace their paper record-keeping system.

Meditech will help East Cheshire NHS Trust and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to design the system based on their needs.

Both trusts will then develop, build and test the system with the aim of launching it in 2024.

"This collaboration between the two trusts provides a unique opportunity to transform the experience of both patients and staff," said Ged Murphy, chief executive of East Cheshire NHS Trust. "We must continue to embrace digital technology to become more flexible and meet the needs of a growing and aging population. This new electronic patient record will play a vital role in that work."

The trusts provide acute and community healthcare services to a patient population of more than 550,000 in the U.K.