Meditech, Microsoft's Nuance partner

EHR vendor Meditech will embed Microsoft's Nuance DAX Copilot into its Expanse EHR platform.

With the new integration, Meditech Expanse users will be able to use the tool to automatically generate clinical notes during patient exams, according to a March 15 news release from Nuance.

The tool, which uses generative AI, will be able to generate notes from in-person and telehealth visits and allow physicians to review the notes prior to them being submitted into the EHR.

The aim of the integration is to help reduce administrative burdens on clinicians when it comes to the documentation process.