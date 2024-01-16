Meditech inks 100th partnership for new system

Meditech has recently signed its 100th customer to the Meditech as a Service (MaaS) platform, a cloud-based, full-service EHR subscription model.

By utilizing a subscription model, Meditech can lower the cost of hosting the MaaS platform for customers, according to a Jan. 16 press release. MaaS provides users with access to Meditech's Expanse platform and its customizable options.

As a cloud-based platform, MaaS enables customers to have fewer on-site staffers to run the EHR, which reduces costs and frees up resources. Thus, users are free to allocate employees and funding to areas that are most in-need.

Meditech signed 37 new systems to the MaaS system in 2023.