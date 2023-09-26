Meditech, Google partner on AI

Meditech is expanding its artificial intelligence-focused partnership with Google to auto-generate clinical documentation.

The generative AI tools can summarize the hospital course narrative, with the goal of saving clinicians hours of paperwork. Additionally, Google Health is integrating its search and summarization tools within the EHR, according to a Sept. 26 Meditech news release.

The search and summarization tools are currently being installed at Mauston, Wis.-based Mile Bluff Medical Center. The tools can pull information from both structured and unstructured data.

The news comes as Google looks to expand its AI offerings to healthcare. In August, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare adopted Google's AI tools to document emergency rooms and speed up nurse handoffs.

"Embedding Google Health's search and summarization capabilities into our EHR is going to bring Mile Bluff to the next level regarding healthcare innovation and patient satisfaction," Randy Brandt, a primary care physician assistant at Mile Bluff Medical Center, said in the news release. "We sometimes receive scanned documents that can be over 150 pages long, and the information I need may only be in one paragraph. Having a tool to search through all these pages for me and find the information I need will save me so much time."