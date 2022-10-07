Meditech creates two new workspaces for third-party developers

Meditech has expanded its Greenfield workspace to include two new collaborative environments that help third-party developers and customers test innovations within their EHRs.

The first expansion is Greenfield Alliance. Organizations can apply to be a part of the alliance and work with Meditech to develop new tools to enhance the company's EHR system, according to a Oct. 6 press release.

The second expansion is Greenfield Workspace where app developers can use a Meditech EHR system to test and enhance their own softwares and products.

App developers can use this workspace to acquire hands-on experience and brainstorm with developers at Meditech conferences.