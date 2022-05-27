Meditech adds obstetric hemorrhage tools to its EHR system

Meditech added an obstetric hemorrhage toolkit to its Expanse EHR system.

The integration will allow Expanse users to integrate the toolkit into their current workflows in order to identify patients at risk of obstetric hemorrhage, according to a May 25 press release.

The toolkit includes on-demand video education, a workflow guide, a decision log, a change log, a reference system and a FAQ section.

Guidance for the kit is generated from the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, and is built and maintained in collaboration with staff physicians, clinicians and customers.