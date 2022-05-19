Maryland medical center gets $650K to purchase Epic EHR system

Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center will receive $650,000 in federal funding to purchase an Epic EHR system.

The Epic EHR system will replace Garrett Regional Medical Center's 20 year old medical records system, according to a May 19 press release.

"Epic will enable our medical staff to seamlessly and quickly share patient records with specialists at WVU Medicine and other larger medical facilities, and will also allow Garrett Regional Medical Center to produce reports needed to assess patient care and the delivery of services," Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Garrett Regional Medical Center, said in a press release.

The funding was announced by U.S. Rep. David Trone of Maryland, who helped secure $32.7 million for projects across Maryland's sixth congressional district. The projects were approved by the House Committee on Appropriations to be included in the Fiscal Year 2023 federal funding package.