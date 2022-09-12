Maine hospital opts for Meditech EHR system

Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital is implementing Meditech's EHR system.

Since January, the health system has been working to replace its current system with Meditech's Expanse EHR system, as well as a new patient portal, according to a press release from Houlton Regional Hospital.

According to Shawn Anderson, CEO of Houlton Regional Hospital, the new platform aims to improve the health systems workflows and exchange of information between the hospital and the Houlton Regional Hospital Outpatient Physician Office practices.

"​​The new record will improve our workflow on many levels and will help us live up to our mission of providing safe, compassionate, exceptional care in a much more coordinated way," said Mr. Anderson. "This new EMR will, for the first time, allow for every single patient interaction from anywhere within the Houlton Regional Hospital to be integrated into one single patient record — thus creating a fully-integrated medical record for Houlton Regional Hospital patients."

The new system and a new patient portal is scheduled to go live Oct. 1, while the health system's current patient portal will remain live until January 2023 to allow patients time to retrieve any health information.