Louisiana medical assistant pleads guilty to using EHR to obtain controlled substances

A former medical assistant at Mansfield, La.-based Desoto Regional Health System has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining substances from the health system, The Shreveport Times reported Oct. 7.

Debra Bossier, 48, of Mansfield, La., used Desoto's EHR system to falsely document telephone encounters to fraudulently obtain controlled substances.

Ms. Bossier would forge prescriptions for Norco, Percocet, Adderall, Vyvanse and Ativan for herself, her husband, her daughters and a daughter's boyfriend.

Ms. Bossier faces up to four years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.