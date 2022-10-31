Louisiana health systems to share an Epic EHR

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Zachary, La.-based Lane Regional Medical Center have entered into a formal agreement to share an Epic EHR system.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center will help the staff at Lane Regional implement and install the Epic software, according to an Oct. 31 press release Our Lady shared with Becker's.

The implementation of the new system will begin in early 2024.

Through the new system, Lane Regional patients will be able to schedule appointments, communicate with their physicians, request prescription refills, and view visit summaries and lab and imaging results from their own devices.