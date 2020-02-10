Law enforcement reportedly using DrChrono patient data to aid investigations: Forbes

Federal investigators and local police officials are turning to electronic records provider DrChrono to aid their investigations, according to a Forbes report.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based startup manages around 17.8 million patient records and has processed approximately $11 billion in medical bills, making it a treasure trove for investigators looking for more information about a suspect.

Documents obtained by Forbes show that in January 2019 DrChrono, responding to a valid legal request, handed over 9.3 gigabytes worth of medical records, which equates to 8,316 files, from the Gaby Medical Clinic in Fort Smith, Ark., to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA used the data to investigate and arrest two physicians who were prescribing large quantities of opioids. The two physicians have pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances.

DrChrono provided government officials with records from Neal Anand, MD, a physician in Pennsylvania. Investigators claim that he was wrongfully distributing opioids. Dr. Anand has pleaded not guilty to healthcare fraud and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

It's unclear what investigators have been able to prove using the patient records. DrChrono does have the right to share patient data with affiliated companies or to any organization for non-direct marketing purposes.

DrChrono did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Forbes.

More articles on EHRs:

Athenahealth adds coronavirus screening tools to software

VUMC eyes EHR optimization with new clinical informatics center

VA secretary says removal of EHR modernization leader won't impact project

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.