KLAS report highlights limitations of Epic's Signal data

Signal, the provider-efficiency tracking tool by Epic Systems, offers various valuable applications, but it is not a reliable indicator for assessing EHR satisfaction or predicting clinician burnout, according to a KLAS report.

KLAS collected data from 16 organizations that have evaluated their clinicians' EHR experiences through the Arch Collaborative over the last three years and have shown an interest in exploring the relationship between their Signal data and various aspects of the clinician experience.

According to the report, healthcare organizations use Signal data to gain insights into how end-users engage with their EHR systems. This data is often used to identify healthcare providers who might be facing challenges and could benefit from additional EHR training.

However, KLAS said Signal data doesn't have the ability to predict EHR satisfaction, clinician burnout or turnover.

"Part of this disconnect is rooted in the inherent differences in how the two sources of data are collected and what they measure," the report reads. "Epic Signal data is closely tied to operational understanding — when and how the EHR is being used, what features are being used, and the nature of provider workloads."

KLAS said the best use of Signal Data is as a starting point for enhancing the EHR user experience. For example, Penn Medicine, based in Philadelphia, uses Signal data and provider surveys to customize EHR personalization.

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health also uses Signal data to analyze EHR metrics, make provider comparisons with peers and to discover areas where EHR efficiency enhancements can be made.