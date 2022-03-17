Kansas health system extends its Meditech EHR to nearby hospital

Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health will extend its Meditech EHR system to a nearby critical access hospital.

On March 11, Newman Regional Health entered into an agreement to provide its Meditech Expanse electronic health records, technology software, equipment and system development to Burlinington. Kan.-based Coffey Health System.

Newman Regional Health said implementation with Coffey Health System will take place over the next nine months. The initial term of the agreement is five years with automatic single-year renewals thereafter.

The agreement provides financial savings to Coffey Health System.

"Rural healthcare depends on innovation and collaboration," Joben Reith, CEO of Coffey Health System said in a press release. "This opportunity allows both Newman Regional Health and Coffey Health System to maximize our investments in EHR technology while both systems remain autonomous. Through this cost-saving, we can focus more efforts on patient care services without compromising patient privacy or changing any aspect of patient care."