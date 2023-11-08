Judy Faulkner joins Wisconsin CEOs calling for action to build new UW-Madison building

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner was one of 42 CEOs expressing disappointment in the Republican-led Wisconsin state budget committee's decision to cut funding for a new University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering building, The Daily Cardinal reported Nov. 6.

The $347 million engineering hall project was approved by Gov. Tony Evers in the state's capital budget. Private philanthropists would have provided $147 million of the funding and $197 million of the funding was requested from the state.

So far, $100 million of the philanthropic funding has been raised, but the CEOs, such as Ms. Faulkner, said that without state support, the philanthropic funding could evaporate. The CEOs said that the new building would help meet the state's demands for more engineers.