Jefferson Health to migrate Epic EHR to Microsoft

Jefferson Health is migrating its Epic EHR system to Microsoft Azure in a bid to secure, improve and optimize IT service delivery.

The Philadelphia-based health system said the move will give it access to more than 200 Azure products and services for data security services and disaster recovery capabilities, according to a Nov. 29 news release from Jefferson.

The first phase of the transition will begin in early 2023, and patients will not be affected by the transition. Patient data will also remain confidential during the move, according to the health system.