Indiana health system to implement Epic's EHR system

Audubon County (Ind.) Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics will transition its current electronic health record system to Epic's EHR system.

Epic's EHR system will go live on May 6, according to an April 22 press release.

"Epic is the gold standard in electronic medical records designed to transform how we collect, store, and manage clinical information; improve patient safety; and enhance communication between healthcare providers," said Suzanne Cooner, CEO of Audubon County Memorial Hospital.

The hospital said the Epic EHR system will provide patients with access to their medical records, including lab tests, medical imaging, prescriptions, vaccinations and provider referrals, in one location, improving patient care and outcomes.