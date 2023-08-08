How University Hospitals is preparing for its Epic installation

Cleveland-based University Hospitals tapped Harris Data Integrity Solutions to clean up Concord Township, Ohio-based Lake Health's patient index before transitioning to Epic.

The health system is working to eliminate crossover patient records and eliminate errors before it transitions to Epic. Lake Health joined University Hospitals in April 2021, according to an Aug. 8 Harris Data Integrity Solutions news release.

Harris Data Solutions is an Epic data remediation consultant.

"Duplicate and overlaid patient records can broadly impact patient care, safety, and outcomes, as well as increase costs and sap the productivity of clinicians and health information management professionals by diverting their focus away from core responsibilities. We're thrilled to be helping UH protect their patients and their EHR investment by ensuring the success of Lake Health's migration to Epic won't be hindered by a compromised master patient index," Lora Hefton, executive vice president of Harris Data Integrity Solutions, said in the release.