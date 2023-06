Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth integrated Pathweigh, a weight loss suggestion program, into its Epic EHR, North Forty News reported June 26.

Patients visiting UCHealth can request a visit for assistance with their weight. During the visit, the tool within Epic helps drive the conversation and suggest treatment options.

The tool can also encourage and help schedule follow-up visits. The program is available at UCHealth primary care clinics in Colorado and Wyoming.