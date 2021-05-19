How top EHR vendors ranked in hospital beds gained, lost in 2020

While 2020 was not Epic's largest year for EHR market share growth, the Verona, Wis.-based EHR vendor gained more hospital contracts and beds than its competitors for the year, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its "U.S. Hospital Market Share 2021" report, KLAS examined EHR purchasing activity and contracts across the country from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. This includes EHR market share data for acute care specialty hospitals and other specialty hospitals.

Here's the net change, or how many beds each vendor gained or lost, for acute care hospitals in 2020:

Epic: +19,247

CPSI: +152

Azalea Health: +151

Allscripts: +13

Medhost: -1,438

Meditech: -3,458

Cerner: -10,480

