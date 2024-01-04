How one health system made its EHR 'fun'

One health system reduced the stress and burnout associated with EHR use by making a recent update to its system "fun," the American Medical Association reported.

Hattiesburg (Miss.) Clinic transformed the implementation of its new EHR into an opportunity to gather, according to the Dec. 26 story. The physician-owned health system called the rollouts of Epic "happy hours" featuring EHR update-related scavenger hunts and prizes.

"We turned it into a social event and we had a really great turnout," Rebecca Lauderdale, MD, Hattiesburg Clinic physician well-being champion, told the AMA. "We had people who were able to experience the changes before they rolled out. They were able to ask questions. And it just went a lot more smoothly."