How much 4 hospitals are paying their Epic talent

Health systems in Colorado, New York and Washington are seeking Epic talent.
Here is what four health systems are paying their Epic workers:
- Denver, Colo.-based UCHealth is seeking an Epic systems support specialist for a pay range of between $28.86 and $42.39 per hour.
- New York City-based NYU Langone Health is seeking an Epic analyst for a salary range between $76,721 and $102,356 per year.
- New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian is seeking a training and support representative for its Epic module for a pay range between $29.18 and $32.35 per hour.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence is seeking an Epic applications analyst for a pay range of between $34.31 and $55.40 per hour for its Eastern Washington locations.