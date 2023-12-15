How much 4 hospitals are paying their Epic talent

Noah Schwartz -

Health systems in Colorado, New York and Washington are seeking Epic talent.

Here is what four health systems are paying their Epic workers:

 

  1. Denver, Colo.-based UCHealth is seeking an Epic systems support specialist for a pay range of between $28.86 and $42.39 per hour.

  2. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is seeking an Epic analyst for a salary range between $76,721 and $102,356 per year.

  3. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian is seeking a training and support representative for its Epic module for a pay range between $29.18 and $32.35 per hour.

  4. Renton, Wash.-based Providence is seeking an Epic applications analyst for a pay range of between $34.31 and $55.40 per hour for its Eastern Washington locations.

