How Judy Faulkner greets visitors to her office

Visitors to the conference room adjoining Judy Faulkner's office are greeted by the "culture of Epic," the EHR vendor's founder and CEO wrote.

The room, nicknamed "The Cottage," is meant to be a working space and required a table that befit its moniker, Ms. Faulkner wrote in a Sept. 11 blog post. Epic's facilities staff created one, then another, using polished cherry wood and beveled edges, but they "were too beautiful."

"They looked great, and they were moved to other rooms that needed tables," she wrote. "The table there now is made of oak boards and fits the purpose."

Two of the room's walls are covered with hundreds of quotes that are regularly updated. "When people sitting at the table are waiting for the meeting to start, or their minds are wandering from the conversation, they can look at the quotations and find some that speak to them and help guide their lives," Mr. Faulkner wrote. "The quotations represent much of the culture of Epic."

"It works! People remember the quotations and refer to them. They try to live by them. I just wish I had a few more empty walls to fill," she added.