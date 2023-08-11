How Epic, Cerner, Meditech compare in overall performance

KLAS rated Epic Systems an "A," Meditech a "B" and Cerner a "D+" in each vendor's 2023 performance and market share overview.
The market overall earned a "B" average, which represents the average grades across Epic, Meditech, Oracle Health (Cerner), Altera Digital Health (Allscripts) and Evident.
Epic received an overall performance score of 88.7/100, Cerner received 67.6/100 and Meditech received 83.1/100. The overall performance score and grade for each combined software suite is based on a 100-point scale looking at interoperability, connectivity, utility, use cases and outcomes.
Here is a closer look at three of the top players in the U.S. hospital EMR market, according to the "2023 U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share" report KLAS published May 23.
Epic:
Strengths
- Only vendor with a positive net change in hospital market share and number of beds.
- Has been recognized as the best software suite provider for 13 consecutive years.
- Largest market share in U.S. hospitals.
Weaknesses
- Organizations have seen Epic's up-front cost and resources necessary for maintaining the service to be challenging.
- There is no direct option for smaller hospitals, such as community hospitals with 200 beds or less.
- Customers have reported some modules do not have optimal functionality for end user workflows.
Cerner:
Strengths
- Cerner achieved double-digit growth and gained small hospitals.
- Customers report continued functionality of the service.
- The cloud can be leveraged for back-end technology.
Weaknesses
- Experienced an overall decline in beds by gaining small hospitals and losing large hospitals.
- Customers have reported frustration and challenges with revenue cycle functions.
- Issues with reliability and delays in product development.
- Lack of resources for support, implementation and updates result in "weak" communication.
Meditech:
Strengths
- Meditech saw record-high legacy migrations in 2023 report.
- Customers view Meditech as a more affordable option.
- Displayed a consistent growth among smaller organizations.
Weaknesses
- Meditech has lost market share since the previous year.
- Modules that are not documentation or revenue cycle tools are not being frequently adopted by users.
- Customers report wanting more vendor guidance when using the system and improvements with product optimization.