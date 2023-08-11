How Epic, Cerner, Meditech compare in overall performance

KLAS rated Epic Systems an "A," Meditech a "B" and Cerner a "D+" in each vendor's 2023 performance and market share overview.

The market overall earned a "B" average, which represents the average grades across Epic, Meditech, Oracle Health (Cerner), Altera Digital Health (Allscripts) and Evident.

Epic received an overall performance score of 88.7/100, Cerner received 67.6/100 and Meditech received 83.1/100. The overall performance score and grade for each combined software suite is based on a 100-point scale looking at interoperability, connectivity, utility, use cases and outcomes.

Here is a closer look at three of the top players in the U.S. hospital EMR market, according to the "2023 U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share" report KLAS published May 23.

Epic:

Strengths

Only vendor with a positive net change in hospital market share and number of beds.

Has been recognized as the best software suite provider for 13 consecutive years.

Largest market share in U.S. hospitals.

Weaknesses

Organizations have seen Epic's up-front cost and resources necessary for maintaining the service to be challenging.

There is no direct option for smaller hospitals, such as community hospitals with 200 beds or less.

Customers have reported some modules do not have optimal functionality for end user workflows.

Cerner:

Strengths

Cerner achieved double-digit growth and gained small hospitals.

Customers report continued functionality of the service.

The cloud can be leveraged for back-end technology.

Weaknesses

Experienced an overall decline in beds by gaining small hospitals and losing large hospitals.

Customers have reported frustration and challenges with revenue cycle functions.

Issues with reliability and delays in product development.

Lack of resources for support, implementation and updates result in "weak" communication.

Meditech:

Strengths

Meditech saw record-high legacy migrations in 2023 report.

Customers view Meditech as a more affordable option.

Displayed a consistent growth among smaller organizations.

Weaknesses