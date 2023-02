Legacy Community Health, a Houston-based network of 41 clinics, received $1 million in federal funds to upgrade its Epic EHR system, the Houston Chronicle reported Feb. 10.

The upgrades will aim to improve patient scheduling and access to patient health information. The health system credits Rep. Al Green with helping to secure the funds.

According to LCH's website, 51 percent of its patients are at or below the federal poverty line.

The upgrades are projected to go live in the fall.